Fallout continues for THC retailers amid ongoing, explosive Northland Vapor lawsuit

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The fall out continues for Minnesota CBD and THC stores as they say customers have become too nervous to shop for cannabinoid products in light of an ongoing, explosive lawsuit between the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and Moorhead’s Northland Vapor location.

It’s a story we heard just a few months ago, and it’s still happening.

“The few of us that are doing it the right way, following all the regulations, welcome the inspections, let’s make sure this is right because when you don’t, it’s bad for the industry and they can decide, ‘We’re not going to do this anymore,’” Matt Yde, owner of Your CBD Store said.

Yde says what sets stores like his apart is transparency. He says all of his products have a QR code customers can scan to thumb through lab reports of what’s in each item.

“A lab test for a CBD or THC products shouldn’t be one or two pages, it should be 5,6,7 pages so people can see there’s nothing in there that’s bad, and it shows all of the good positive cannabinoids as well,” he said.

Yde says those results should be every customer’s main concern before buying any CBD or THC products.

“If they don’t have a website that has lab reports that are full-panel, I would never touch the products,” he said.

While Yde and other shops say their regular customers haven’t been deterred by the lawsuit, they worry about the long-term hit to potential new customers and sales. They say they fear the fallout will wreak havoc long after the court case is closed.

