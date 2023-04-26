Cooking with Cash Wa
Burgum vetoes one book ban bill, signs another

Book bans in North Dakota
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a turbulent day for those closely watching the book ban bills in the state Legislature.

Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1205 into law, which prevents libraries from keeping sexually explicit books in their children’s section. But he also vetoed Senate Bill 2360, which requires libraries to review all materials in their collection to avoid criminal prosecution.

“America is built on a foundation of freedom of speech, the free exchange of ideas and the freedom from government interference to read — or not to read — books that share ideas and stories across the spectrum of human nature and experience,” said Burgum.

But the Senate had other ideas for Senate Bill 2360.

“I agree with the governor with most of what he says, except for the veto part. And the fact that he says it’s the freedom of expression, freedom of speech, obscenity and pornography exposed to children and minors is not considered free speech,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

The Senate passed the bill with a two-thirds majority, overriding the governor’s veto. Next, it heads back to the House, where the last time it passed, it was nine votes shy of a veto-proof majority.

