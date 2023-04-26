Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned building. Her mother is facing charges along with the mom's boyfriend.(IMPD, WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Investigators in Indiana say they have recovered the body of a 1-year-old girl who had been missing for months.

WPTA reports that authorities identified the body as 1-year-old Oaklee Snow. She was first reported missing from Oklahoma in January.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said 25-year-old Roan Waters, the boyfriend of Oaklee’s mother, is facing murder and neglect charges in connection with the girl’s death.

Oaklee’s mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, has also been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and assisting a criminal.

According to officials, Oaklee’s biological father was the person who reported her as a missing person in January. He said Marshall and Waters took Oaklee and were heading to Indianapolis.

In March, Waters was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department in Colorado on an outstanding warrant. Investigators said they believed Marshall had been staying with Waters, but they were not found together at that time.

Police were then able to track Marshall to North Carolina, where she was eventually arrested and extradited to Marion County.

During interviews with investigators, Marshall claimed Waters killed Oaklee and that they moved her body to Morgan County in February.

Authorities said they were able to find Oaklee’s body in a dresser drawer of an abandoned building.

“As parents, we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Mears said.

According to court documents, Oaklee was last seen alive in February. Witnesses said she was being carried out of a “drug house” in Indianapolis while wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities said Waters was previously charged with child abuse, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor for allegedly hitting Oaklee in the face last November. Court records show an arrest warrant has now been issued for the murder charge.

Oaklee’s mother appeared in court on Monday for the neglect charges. She has a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 28.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident

Latest News

National Crime Victims' Rights Weeks
National Crime Victims' Rights Weeks
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
I-29 down to one lane for approximately 6 months
FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy