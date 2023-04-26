Applications to close soon for ND childcare grants

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the need for childcare far exceeds capacity and is forcing parents to travel outside of their towns for daycare providers, one North Dakota bank is aiming to keep quality care within rural communities across the state. For the third year, Choice Bank is offering up to $10,000 worth of grant money to dozens of facilities in need.

“It can be for facility improvements, updates to toys, outdoor play equipment. We’ve had some facilities just do things like add to the security by doing new fences or expanded fences, better fences just for protection of the kids that they have there,” Todd Borchardt, Choice Bank’s Chief Ag Credit Officer said.

Recent data shows child care costs across the country have families paying 8-19 percent of their incomes. In Cass County, 12.8 percent of a household’s income goes toward daycare.

Choice Bank’s focus with the grants is to help those in rural areas, as Borchardt explains that’s where the roots of the company began. He also says the childcare crisis is more emphasized in the rural communities as providers have barriers to funding and a lack of resources.

“It’s a major stressor to working parents, and we have to make sure these resources are there for them. If the working parents aren’t able to find childcare resources, they have to look elsewhere and migrate out of those communities. From an economic standpoint, that pushes dollars out of those communities,” he said.

Applications are open until this April 30. Those applying must be located in certain counties with a community population of less than 10,000. To read the rest of the criteria and to apply, click here. Applicants will be notified of whether their grant was accepted or denied by May 31.

“These are not huge money making endeavors. These folks are providing childcare in these markets because it’s a need and it’s something they’re passionate about. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m happy to be a part of it,” Borchardt said.

