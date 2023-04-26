Active Weather Starts in Today

WEDNESDAY

Not as cold this morning with clouds increasing from west to east. We will also see the winds increase out of the south ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through today.

The winds will continue to increase through the morning. Some places will see wind speeds around 20-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. By lunch, we will still have mostly cloudy skies and the rain will start to enter our area in the northwest. The rain will be pretty light, but there could be a rumble of thunder or two throughout the afternoon as the system progresses eastward.

Thanks to the south winds and the rain, we will see warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Much of the area will reach up into the 50s and some will see 60°. By the evening drive, places behind the rain, will have seen a shift in the winds as a result of the frontal passage. Most of the rain should be in Minnesota by this time as well. As the system progresses through our eastern counties, we will have a little bit more of a chance for thunder and lightning as the warmth of the afternoon and evening will help to provide the fuel for thunderstorms. Still, though, this chance is pretty small. Temperatures during the evening will mostly be in the 40s and 50s.

As we head off to bed, we should mostly be finished with the rain as it will be moving pretty quickly through our area. The most humid conditions will also help our temperatures to stay a little bit warmer as we move overnight into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Drayton, & Pembina) along with the Sheyenne River at Lisbon.

