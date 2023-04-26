Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Active Weather Starts in Today

More showers Thursday and Saturday
By Lisa Green
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY

Not as cold this morning with clouds increasing from west to east. We will also see the winds increase out of the south ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through today.

The winds will continue to increase through the morning. Some places will see wind speeds around 20-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. By lunch, we will still have mostly cloudy skies and the rain will start to enter our area in the northwest. The rain will be pretty light, but there could be a rumble of thunder or two throughout the afternoon as the system progresses eastward.

Thanks to the south winds and the rain, we will see warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Much of the area will reach up into the 50s and some will see 60°. By the evening drive, places behind the rain, will have seen a shift in the winds as a result of the frontal passage. Most of the rain should be in Minnesota by this time as well. As the system progresses through our eastern counties, we will have a little bit more of a chance for thunder and lightning as the warmth of the afternoon and evening will help to provide the fuel for thunderstorms. Still, though, this chance is pretty small. Temperatures during the evening will mostly be in the 40s and 50s.

As we head off to bed, we should mostly be finished with the rain as it will be moving pretty quickly through our area. The most humid conditions will also help our temperatures to stay a little bit warmer as we move overnight into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Drayton, & Pembina) along with the Sheyenne River at Lisbon.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House passes recreational marijuana bill in vote of 71-59
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident
Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – April 26
Valley Today Weather – April 26
10:00PM Weather April 25
10:00PM Weather April 25
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Cloudy Wednesday with P.M. Rain Showers
6:30PM Weather April 25
6:30PM Weather April 25