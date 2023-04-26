Active Weather Starts in Today

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

We have a very dreary day on our hands. We have cloudy skies for most places in North Dakota as the system that is bringing today’s rain makes its way to the east. We also have a couple areas of rain moving through the area. One is focused in the south near the ND-SD-MN border and the other is in the northwest in the Devils Lake Basin. The rain in the south doesn’t seem like much of it is reaching the surface, though a few drops have made it all the way to the ground. The rain out in the Devils Lake Basin is part of the front that will push through the area through today. This area of rain is more substantial and widespread.

Most of the area has temperatures in the 40s. We see a decent warm up as we continue through the afternoon.

The winds are blowing out of the south at a fairly strong clip. They are in the 15-25 mph range with the strongest winds out to the west closer to the front. We have seen gusts over 30 mph already today.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the afternoon, we will continue to see the strong south winds as the front moves through our area. It will, also, bring the rain through the area as well. Most of the rain is expected to be run of the mill rain showers. However, a rumble of thunder and a flash of lightning cannot be ruled out. The thunder is more likely in the south as the rain will move through the Southern Valley during times of peak heating in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach up into the upper 40s or low 50s for most.

By the evening drive, the rain will be moving across the Red River in the Central and Southern Valley. In the north, the rain will have progressed to the east more and impact places in northern Minnesota. The strongest winds will be in the ND-SD-MN border region at this point. The evening is when the thunderstorms will be most likely in the south.

By bedtime, most of the rain will be out of the area, and we will have a bit of a break overnight before the next round of rain moves into the area on Thursday. We will even have some clear skies for some.

By morning, we will have a return of the clouds and temperatures in the 30s for most. There is a chance for some fog in northern Minnesota. We will the rain start to enter the region in the west at that time as well.

By lunchtime, the rain will be fairly widespread for folks in North Dakota. Things will be looking much drier in Minnesota at that time. Temperatures will be near 50° for most. The winds will increase throughout the day becoming strongest in the afternoon, though.

By the evening, much of the area will be seeing rain showers. Again, there is another small chance for some thunder, though not as big of a chance as today. Temperatures will remain in the 50s.

By bedtime, the rain will be mostly out of the area. We will still see some rain or storms in Lakes Country. The winds will be blowing out of the north at around 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Drayton, & Pembina) along with the Sheyenne River at Lisbon.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.