YWCA Cass Clay holds 50th Annual Women of the Year event

(YWCA Cass Clay)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YWCA Cass Clay held its 50th Annual Women of the Year event on Monday, April 24, 2023, where 41 nominees from Cass and Clay counties were honored for their contributions to the community. The event culminated with the announcement of the 2023 YWCA Women of the Year recipients in 12 categories.

Over 800 guests attended the event, which included the announcement of the recipients in the following categories: Suzanne Senske from Microsoft for Advocating for Equality, Marjorie Schlossman, an artist and painting instructor, for Arts & Culture, Vanessa Gallagher from Transitional Supported Employment of Minnesota for Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Katie Beedy from Tellwell Story Co. for Communications, Precious Garpeh-Dweh from WIN-Liberia for Community & Volunteer Service, Dr. Kara Gravley-Stack from Minnesota State University Moorhead for Education, Britni Wyum from Faith + Journey Lutheran Church for Faith Community, Tara Bowen from Family Healthcare, Homeless Health Services for Health & Wellness, Amy Longtin from Fargo Park District and Tech4Kids for Science & Technology, Addison Loerzel from Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand/Addie’s Spread Your Sunshine for Young Woman of Today & Tomorrow, Kayla Jones from North Dakota State University for Youth Advocacy, and Pastor Karin Moberg from Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Parish for Lifetime Achievement.

The YWCA Cass Clay is a nonprofit organization that works to empower women and eliminate racism. Its mission is to create opportunities for women’s growth, leadership, and power in order to eliminate racism and create a more equitable society.

