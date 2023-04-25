A Quiet and a Little Chilly Monday Afternoon

OVERNIGHT - TUESDAY

We will have clear skies overnight which will allow our temperatures to fall even more. A little on the chilly side for those wanting to head out tonight to try to catch a glimpse of the Aurora! There is another chance to see them tonight! The only caveat is that they will not be as strong as last night and not as far south reaching

By morning, most of the area will wake up to temperatures in the 20s. We will also have clear skies and calm winds.

By lunchtime, we will start to see signs of a decent warm up. Clouds will build through the late morning with the chance of pop-up showers in northern Minnesota. By the evening, the clouds will begin to part as temperatures reach into the 40s or even some 50s for some locations.

As we head off to bed, we will see mostly clear skies. There will be some more clouds moving into the Devils Lake Basin. Temperatures will start to fall off again, back into the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our morning with temperatures in the 20s for Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a chance of showers Wednesday during the evening and later.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Grand Forks, Oslo, Drayton, & Pembina). The Sheyenne River at Lisbon and the West Fargo Diversion, as well as the Sandhill River at Climax.

The southern and central parts of the mainstem Red River and associated tributaries have crested or are very near crest. The Northern tributaries have crested as well. Meanwhile, the northern stem of the Red River will be cresting late this week to early next week.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

