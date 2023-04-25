Pleasant Tuesday before Active Weather Kicks in

“Not too hot, not too cold... All you need is a light jacket!” ~Miss Congeniality

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

We have a very lovely day on our hands! Things still are a little bit on the cool side, but it’s not too bad out there. Currently temperatures across the area are in the 40s for most.

The winds are variable in direction and they are fairly calm. They are blowing at less than 10 mph for most.

We have very clear skies. However, we are starting to see a few more clouds pop up in the east as we warm up.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening, our winds will remain fairly calm. We will also remain pretty cool, though some places will warm up into the 50s. We will also see a little bit more in the way of cloud cover as we see a bit more upward motion in the afternoon. This upward motion will help to produce clouds.

By bedtime tonight, we will also see more clouds move into the west ahead of Wednesday’s cold front that will bring rain with it. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most and 40s for some.

By morning, we will have mostly cloudy skies. We will also see the winds increase out of the south ahead of the front.

The winds will continue to increase through the morning. Some places will see wind speeds around 20-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. By lunch, we will still have mostly cloudy skies and the rain will start to enter our area in the northwest. The rain will be pretty light, but there could be a rumble of thunder or two throughout the afternoon as the system progresses eastward.

Thanks to the south winds and the rain, we will see warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Much of the area will reach up into the 50s and some will see 60°. By the evening drive, places behind the rain, will have seen a shift in the winds as a result of the frontal passage. Most of the rain should be in Minnesota by this time as well. As the system progresses through our eastern counties, we will have a little bit more of a chance for thunder and lightning as the warmth of the afternoon and evening will help to provide the fuel for thunderstorms. Still, though, this chance is pretty small. Temperatures during the evening will mostly be in the 40s and 50s.

As we head off to bed, we should mostly be finished with the rain as it will be moving pretty quickly through our area. The most humid conditions will also help our temperatures to stay a little bit warmer as we move overnight into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our morning with temperatures in the 20s for Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a chance of showers Wednesday during the evening and later. A breezy day, too. wind south winds gusting to around 30 mph.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Only a few rivers are continuing to see rising levels and/or levels remaining high. These spots include the northern parts of the mainstem Red River (Grand Forks, Oslo, Drayton, & Pembina). The Sheyenne River at Lisbon and the West Fargo Diversion, as well as the Sandhill River at Climax.

The southern and central parts of the mainstem Red River and associated tributaries have crested or are very near crest. The Northern tributaries have crested as well. Meanwhile, the northern stem of the Red River will be cresting late this week to early next week.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

