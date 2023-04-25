Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead golf courses opening April 26-27

The Meadows & Village Green Golf Courses are set to open this week in Moorehead
The Meadows & Village Green Golf Courses are set to open this week in Moorehead(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The time to dust off the golf clubs is finally here, as Moorhead golf courses will be opening very soon.

The Meadows is set to open Wednesday, April 26 at noon, and the Village Green will be opening on Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m.

For those looking to play on the courses first day, tee times are available only on a first-come first-serve basis, you can not make a reservation.

Officials for both courses say that golf carts will also be given out on a day-by-day basis.

Driving ranges for both courses are officially open as well.

Before your first round you can purchase your season pass online at moorheadgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
ATV crash
Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Latest News

Cass Fargo Tornado Drill
Cass County to participate in state-wide tornado drill
Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles with K-9 Hondo (L) and K-9 Jazz (R)
Meet West Fargo Police’s newest K-9s
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Navigating Motherhood in the Digital Age - April 25
NDT – Navigating Motherhood in the Digital Age - April 25