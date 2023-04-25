Moorhead golf courses opening April 26-27

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The time to dust off the golf clubs is finally here, as Moorhead golf courses will be opening very soon.

The Meadows is set to open Wednesday, April 26 at noon, and the Village Green will be opening on Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m.

For those looking to play on the courses first day, tee times are available only on a first-come first-serve basis, you can not make a reservation.

Officials for both courses say that golf carts will also be given out on a day-by-day basis.

Driving ranges for both courses are officially open as well.

Before your first round you can purchase your season pass online at moorheadgolf.com.

