Meet West Fargo Police’s newest K-9s

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two new K-9s are hitting the streets of West Fargo.

West Fargo Police says K-9 Jazz is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. K-9 Jazz and his handler, Officer Brock Ackerman are certified in narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery.

New K-9 Unit handler, Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles, is paired with K-9 Hondo who joined the K-9 Unit in July 2022. K-9 Hondo and his new handler, Officer Nobles, are certified in narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery. K-9 Hondo was previously assigned to Officer Ackerman for his initial training period.

“We are excited to welcome a new handler and a new K-9 to our K-9 Unit,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “These new K-9 pairings will continue to provide the highest level of service to the residents of West Fargo.”

The West Fargo Police Department has four K-9′s and handlers within the unit, three assigned to the Patrol Division and one assigned to the Community Outreach Programs and Services Unit. The three K-9′s assigned to the Patrol Division were deployed over 100 times in 2022.

The K-9 Unit is invaluable in protecting officers, locating drugs, tracking suspects, strengthening relationships and participating in community events. When not at work, the K-9s live with their handlers and are a part of their families. More information on the West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 Unit is available online.

