Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Meet West Fargo Police’s newest K-9s

Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles with K-9 Hondo (L) and K-9 Jazz (R)
Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles with K-9 Hondo (L) and K-9 Jazz (R)(West Fargo Police)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two new K-9s are hitting the streets of West Fargo.

West Fargo Police says K-9 Jazz is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. K-9 Jazz and his handler, Officer Brock Ackerman are certified in narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery.

New K-9 Unit handler, Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles, is paired with K-9 Hondo who joined the K-9 Unit in July 2022. K-9 Hondo and his new handler, Officer Nobles, are certified in narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery. K-9 Hondo was previously assigned to Officer Ackerman for his initial training period.

“We are excited to welcome a new handler and a new K-9 to our K-9 Unit,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “These new K-9 pairings will continue to provide the highest level of service to the residents of West Fargo.”

The West Fargo Police Department has four K-9′s and handlers within the unit, three assigned to the Patrol Division and one assigned to the Community Outreach Programs and Services Unit. The three K-9′s assigned to the Patrol Division were deployed over 100 times in 2022.

The K-9 Unit is invaluable in protecting officers, locating drugs, tracking suspects, strengthening relationships and participating in community events. When not at work, the K-9s live with their handlers and are a part of their families. More information on the West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 Unit is available online.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
ATV crash
Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Latest News

Cass Fargo Tornado Drill
Cass County to participate in state-wide tornado drill
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Top Talkers – April 25
NDT – Top Talkers – April 25
NDT – BIO Girls- April 25
NDT – BIO Girls- April 25