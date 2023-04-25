Governor Burgum signs legislation on the Pledge of Allegiance for governing bodies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation having to do with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The bill makes it necessary for governing bodies such as schools, cities, and park districts to give members the chance to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of meetings. Representative Pat Heinert introduced the bill.

“It’s important because I think they are representing the nation as an elected official. The same way we do here, we start with a prayer and then the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck.

Governor Burgum originally called on legislators to write this bill after the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the pledge.

