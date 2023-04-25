Cooking with Cash Wa
Fosston Police search for runaway 9-year-old

Missing Fosston kid
Missing Fosston kid
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOSSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department shared on social media it’s looking for a runaway 9-year-old.

They say Miles Miller ran away from his mother about two hours ago in a trailer park in Fosston. Miller was last seen wearing a blue coat and red sweatpants.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 or Fosston PD at 218-435-6611.

