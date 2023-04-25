Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Parks District still in need of staff to fill open seasonal jobs

Fargo Parks employs 700-800 seasonal staff every year.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a late start to Spring, and summer isn’t too far away. The Fargo Parks District is now looking to fill multiple seasonal jobs that remain open for the this summer season.

Fargo Parks employs 700-800 seasonal staff every year. There are more than 45 seasonal jobs that remain open this summers season.

“In our Rec department we are still looking for staff in other areas, baseball, track. Playtown needs a lot of people, so anyone interested in working with the young kids outside in the summer, we are looking for some staff for Playtown,” said Isabelle Sinkler, the aquatics and recreation supervisor with Fargo Parks.

Last year, Fargo Parks struggled to find lifeguards to staff area pools, resulting in some closing early for the season. This year, Sinkler says they have had a 75% return rate of lifeguards. She says the need for lifeguards is much less due to the temporary closure of the Island Park pool for reconstruction. Although, she say when the pool reopens in two years, Fargo Parks will need more lifeguards.

Currently, the greatest need is to fill open seasonal maintenance jobs.

“Without these roles we’ll have to cancel games and that goes back to the youth. You need fields to play on to make this stuff happen and without help from the public applying for these jobs some of these events are going to be canceled and its going to hurt the kids that want to play,” said Dana Naylor, the Fargo Parks sports turf supervisor.

A full list of open seasonal jobs can be found on the Fargo Parks District website.

