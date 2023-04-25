Fargo Fire Department Warns of Common Causes of Grass Fires

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were dispatched on Sunday afternoon to extinguish a grass fire near the on-ramp on I-29 and 32nd Avenue. Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, the Fargo Fire Department highlights that there are many common causes of grass fires, including cigarette butts and tow chains that can spark and ignite the dry grass.

“People don’t know that even the heat from their exhaust can spark a fire,” said Dane Carley, Battalion chief for the Fargo Fire Department.

In recent years, grass fires and wildfires have become increasingly common. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the United States saw the highest number of wildfires in 2020 since 2015, with more than 10 million acres burned. This figure is one of the highest recorded years since the United States began tracking the statistic in 1960. Since then, the number of fires has either stayed stagnant or even increased, like in 2022.

Despite heavy flooding in some regions, fire experts say that outside conditions can still affect the flames in many ways.

“You might get a fire this year that starts in the grass.. Burns towards some trees and the trees hold more moisture, so the fire will go out on its own,” Carley said. “In a few weeks, that same grass will be green and fires won’t start there as easily, but in the woods where the trees are dry it’ll start.”

The Fargo Fire Department reminds the public to be vigilant and responsible when discarding smoking materials or towing a trailer.

