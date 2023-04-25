Dilworth Police investigating a shots fired incident

DILWORTH, MN (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred this morning that prompted a precautionary lockdown at The DGF School.

Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. today April 25, of shots fired in the area of 208 5th Street NW in Dilworth.

Police say witnesses stated they heard 3-4 gun shots that were fired by a male described as a light skinned black man between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old who had a handgun, it was reported that he headed south toward some nearby apartments.

Police searched the area and found several casings on the ground they also completed a search of the surrounding apartments and residences.

There is no evidence of an altercation or a continued danger to the public at this time, as witnesses say it appeared the man was possibly target shooting.

No additional information is available, this incident remains under investigation.

