Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Cass County to participate in state-wide tornado drill

It’s set to happen tomorrow, April 26, at 11:15 am.
Cass Fargo Tornado Drill
Cass Fargo Tornado Drill(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be a full-system test of the outdoor siren warning system in Cass County, as this week is North Dakota Severe Weather Awareness Week.

It’s set to happen tomorrow, April 26, at 11:15 am. Cass County encourages residents to run through their tornado drills at this time to practice tornado sheltering plans. Officials say this is an outdoor warning system, so you may not be able to hear the sirens indoors or during an actual event due to high winds and weather conditions. Cass Fargo Emergency Management recommends signing up for Cass Clay Alerts. You can do that by clicking here.

Officials say if you hear these sirens and a test is not scheduled:

  • Seek shelter indoors and turn on local media, hearing a siren does not mean you should evacuate
  • Follow directions from local officials including information provided by the National Weather Service
  • Do not assume there’s no emergency because the skies are clear
  • Only call 911 in case of an actual emergency; do not call 911 to ask questions; questions can be routed to the Office of Emergency Management at 701-476-4068

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Order from ND Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler
Grand Forks, Fargo business owners accused of Ponzi scheme, ordered to cease and desist
ATV crash
Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Latest News

Officer Bobbi Jo Nobles with K-9 Hondo (L) and K-9 Jazz (R)
Meet West Fargo Police’s newest K-9s
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Gallery In Bloom - April 25
NDT – Top Talkers – April 25
NDT – Top Talkers – April 25
NDT – BIO Girls- April 25
NDT – BIO Girls- April 25