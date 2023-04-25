Cass County to participate in state-wide tornado drill

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be a full-system test of the outdoor siren warning system in Cass County, as this week is North Dakota Severe Weather Awareness Week.

It’s set to happen tomorrow, April 26, at 11:15 am. Cass County encourages residents to run through their tornado drills at this time to practice tornado sheltering plans. Officials say this is an outdoor warning system, so you may not be able to hear the sirens indoors or during an actual event due to high winds and weather conditions. Cass Fargo Emergency Management recommends signing up for Cass Clay Alerts. You can do that by clicking here.

Officials say if you hear these sirens and a test is not scheduled:

Seek shelter indoors and turn on local media, hearing a siren does not mean you should evacuate

Follow directions from local officials including information provided by the National Weather Service

Do not assume there’s no emergency because the skies are clear

Only call 911 in case of an actual emergency; do not call 911 to ask questions; questions can be routed to the Office of Emergency Management at 701-476-4068

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.