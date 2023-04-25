Another motorcycle crash has riders urging safety, caution from drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After yet another motorcycle accident over the weekend which left one man still in the hospital, motorcyclists across the Valley are pleaing with drivers to be more aware and watch for those on two wheels.

The crash happened Sunday just after 6 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Ave. S. and University Dr. S. Police say it’s still under investigation.

It’s only been ‘riding weather’ in North Dakota for less than a month, but so far, there’s been more than a handful of serious and fatal crashes with motorcyclists. Riders in the Valley say the number of ‘close calls’ is even higher.

“I don’t have enough fingers and toes,” Justin Berg, a local motorcyclist said.

“30 or 40 so far this year on my own,” Brandon Kumlin, another local rider said.

“The drivers, they’re not used to seeing us. It’s scary!” Marg Hohnadel with ABATE of North Dakota said.

Berg says he was riding with 22-year-old Elijah Brown Sunday when brown crashed into the side of a large van driven by 72-year-old Steve Mitchell. Fargo Police say Brown’s actions quote “may have contributed to” the crash, but Berg doesn’t agree.

“We saw the guy start to come out, stop, hesitate, and then he pulled forward anyway and blocked up both lanes and gave Elijah nowhere to go,” Berg explained. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

As we head into warmer days, all three riders urge vehicle drivers to keep a few things in mind when on the road; Stay off your phone, check your blindspots closely and be on high alert at intersections.

“Look twice and look again, and a third time if you have to! You have to be aware,” Hohnadel said.

“We all have friends and families back at home. We want to return to them,” Berg said.

Hohnadel emphasizes for motorcyclists to ride as if you’re not seen, and preaches the acronym “ATGATT”

“All the gear. All the time. Dress for the crash not for the ride,” she said.

“If you’re gonna wear flip flops and shorts, fine, but at least wear your helmet. That’s the biggest thing at the end of the day,” Kumlin said.

All three emphasized it’s important for everyone to step up the safety of their driving and pay better attention before more lives are lost.

“It’s only going to get worse if we don’t really crack down and pay attention to what we’re doing out there,” Hohnadel said,

Experts say safety classes reduce the likelihood of crashes up to 70% even for the most experienced riders as they reinforce safety measures some may not know or simply forgot. You can sign up for those classes by clicking here. You can also find a link to the GoFundMe for Brown’s medical expenses by clicking here.

