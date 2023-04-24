Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Volunteers lend a hand for annual food bank PACKATHON

Great Plains Food Bank PACKATHON
Great Plains Food Bank PACKATHON(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees from area businesses spent time out of their normal work day to volunteer for this year’s Great Plains Food Bank PACKATHON. A group of about 20 volunteers from Merrill Lynch helped pack bags of kidney beans on Monday, which will be distributed to families in need.

This is the sixth time Merrill Lynch has helped with the PACKATHON. Volunteers with Noridian and R.D. Offutt also helped pack food on Monday.

The annual PACKATHON is held in April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Local businesses and organizations assemble teams who help the food bank pack meals for distribution across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

The event is happening April 24-25 at the Great Plains Food Bank warehouse in Fargo and April 27-28 in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police Searching For Coyote
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Biden Administration to hike payments for good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan

Latest News

West Fargo Public Library's Little Red Reading Bus
Little Red Reading Bus makes first stop of the season
Minnesota DNR working on electronic licensing system
SAFE DRIVING ON PROM NIGHT- APRIL 24
Safe driving on prom night
Deer running in snowy weather
Long winter tough on North Dakota wildlife