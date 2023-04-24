Volunteers lend a hand for annual food bank PACKATHON

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees from area businesses spent time out of their normal work day to volunteer for this year’s Great Plains Food Bank PACKATHON. A group of about 20 volunteers from Merrill Lynch helped pack bags of kidney beans on Monday, which will be distributed to families in need.

This is the sixth time Merrill Lynch has helped with the PACKATHON. Volunteers with Noridian and R.D. Offutt also helped pack food on Monday.

The annual PACKATHON is held in April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Local businesses and organizations assemble teams who help the food bank pack meals for distribution across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

The event is happening April 24-25 at the Great Plains Food Bank warehouse in Fargo and April 27-28 in Bismarck.

