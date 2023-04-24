Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Three children have died after ATV crashes in Minnesota over the weekend; it’s a tragic reminder about safety on recreational vehicles.

A 13-year-old boy died on Saturday, April 22, in Chisago County. Officers found Mason Lee Demenge near his ATV when they arrived. Officials said the teen’s condition deteriorated quickly, triggering a call to air care. Crews treated Demenge on scene before he was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries.

No one saw the crash, and deputies are trying to confirm exactly what happened. In a press release, officials said the boy was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, and was the only person on the ATV.

Two 10-year-old girls also died after becoming trapped under an ATV in Afton, Minnesota. Officials in Washington County responded just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and attempted lifesaving measures; however, both of the girls died from their injuries.

The families of the children have been notified and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.