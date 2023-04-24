Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Three Minnesota children killed in ATV crashes

ATV crash
ATV crash(None)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Three children have died after ATV crashes in Minnesota over the weekend; it’s a tragic reminder about safety on recreational vehicles.

A 13-year-old boy died on Saturday, April 22, in Chisago County. Officers found Mason Lee Demenge near his ATV when they arrived. Officials said the teen’s condition deteriorated quickly, triggering a call to air care. Crews treated Demenge on scene before he was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries.

No one saw the crash, and deputies are trying to confirm exactly what happened. In a press release, officials said the boy was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, and was the only person on the ATV.

Two 10-year-old girls also died after becoming trapped under an ATV in Afton, Minnesota. Officials in Washington County responded just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and attempted lifesaving measures; however, both of the girls died from their injuries.

The families of the children have been notified and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police Searching For Coyote
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Biden Administration to hike payments for good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Crash on University Drive
One injured in motorcycle crash on University Drive

Latest News

Lane reductions on I-94 for construction of Maple River bridge
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Compound Butters: Part 2 – April 24
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Compound Butters
West Fargo Fire Department invites the community to Light the Night May 4-7 to Honor Fallen...
West Fargo Fire Department invites the community to Light the Night May 4-7
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – April 24
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – April 24