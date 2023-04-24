Safe driving on prom night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s a night many teens never want to forget: prom night. The fun can easily turn sour just from making the wrong choice to drive drunk or distracted.

Local law enforcement says to put distractions away such as phones when on the road during prom night. Teens should also be paying attention what to going on around them on the roads. Driving drunk is never a good idea. Plus, it’s against the law.

“There are criminal penalties for a DUI. Depending on your toxication level and the type of violation you committed it could be a B misdemeanor, A misdemeanor, and a felony as well, " said Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Teens could have their driver’s licenses suspended or revoked if they are caught driving drunk.

