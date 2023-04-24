A Quiet and a Little Chilly Monday Afternoon

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

Right now, things are pretty chilly across the area. Temperatures are hovering around 40°, but it won’t warm up much more as we move through the afternoon hours.

The winds are blowing out of the north east at about 5 - 15 mph. The winds are at the upper of that range in the south.

Things are pretty calm across the area. There are some partly cloudy skies floating around with some flurries in the clouds up in northern Minnesota.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

We will continue to see the partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. We will also continue to see the flurries and spotty light snow showers in Northern Minnesota. The winds will remain calm and temperatures will be chilly. Much of the area will only reach into the 40s, while some will only see the upper 30s.

After the evening drive and through bedtime, we will see the clouds clear. We will have clear skies overnight which will allow our temperatures to fall even more.

By morning, most of the area will wake up to temperatures in the 20s. We will also have clear skies and calm winds.

By lunchtime, we will start to see signs of a decent warm up. Clouds will build through the late morning with the chance of pop-up showers in northern Minnesota.

By the evening, the clouds will begin to part as temperatures reach into the 40s or even some 50s for some locations.

As we head off to bed, we will see mostly clear skies. There will be some more clouds moving into the Devils Lake Basin. Temperatures will start to fall off again, back into the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our morning with temperatures in the 20s for Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a chance of showers Wednesday during the evening and later.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Oslo has risen into Major flood stage with an expected crest near 36.7 ft. before leveling off for several days. The Red River at Fargo has crested just short of Major flood stage (30 ft.) by Saturday with an expected crest near 31 ft. over the weekend. Grand Forks Red River is into Moderate flood stage now with a forecast crest around 42.5 ft. Sunday-Monday. The Sheyenne River at Harwood is a place we have been monitoring - but good news - the projected crest is coming in lower, right around 91 ft.

Ice jams are not as prominent as they were over the week and a half. At this time, more rivers are seeing free-flowing water, though there are still a few chunks of ice in some locations. These chunks of ice are not having a notable impact on the river levels at this time.

Overland flooding continues. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice.

Many tributaries in our MN counties have reached their crest and have been falling. Tributaries across southeastern and east central ND are still rising or approaching a crest soon. Meanwhile, across northeastern ND, rivers have crested and are falling back below flood stage.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

