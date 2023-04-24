Quiet Kickoff for the Week

TODAY:

What a show! We were treated to the Northern Lights last night and were lucky enough to have clearing skies to allow us to take in the view! You needed to bundle up to step outside to watch the aurora. Much of the area is below freezing, in the 20s this morning. These lows are quite a bit below average for this time of year. We will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

By lunchtime, we will start to see some isolated, light showers, especially in northwest Minnesota. The showers will continue through the afternoon. They will start tapering off for everywhere outside of northern Minnesota. Most of the area will reach into the 40s. However, some in the West may only reach into the upper 30s. By near sunset, our cloudy skies will start to clear up as well. By bedtime, we will have clear skies and chilly temps. Temps will be in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our morning with temperatures in the 20s for Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a chance of showers Wednesday during the evening and later.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Oslo has risen into Major flood stage with an expected crest near 36.7 ft before leveling off for several days. The Red River at Fargo has crested just short of Major flood stage (30 ft) by Saturday with an expected crest near 31 ft over the weekend. Grand Forks Red River is into Moderate flood stage now with a forecast crest around 42.5 ft Sunday-Monday. The Sheyenne River at Harwood is a place we have been monitoring - but good news - the projected crest is coming in lower, right around 91 ft.

Ice jams are not as prominent as they were over the week and a half. At this time, more rivers are seeing free-flowing water, though there are still a few chunks of ice in some locations. These chunks of ice are not having a notable impact on the river levels at this time.

Overland flooding continues. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice.

Many tributaries in our MN counties have reached their crest and have been falling. Tributaries across southeastern and east central ND are still rising or approaching a crest soon. Meanwhile, across northeastern ND, rivers have crested and are falling back below flood stage.

