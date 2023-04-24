Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota Hosts Stepping Up For Children Event at Bonanzaville

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On April 29, 2023, Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND) will be hosting their first annual Stepping Up for Children event.

This event will be held at Bonanzaville in West Fargo. It is an opportunity to spread awareness, educate about the importance of prevention, and raise funds to continue their work in eliminating child abuse and neglect.

The event will include a mile-long walk to remember all children who have been impacted or lost their lives due to child abuse and neglect across North Dakota.

Together we will walk toward a future where child abuse no longer exists.

The event will also include a brief ceremony with local Senator Braunberger, resources for caregivers, activities for children, & much more.Doors open at 1 PM. Walk kicks off at 2 PM!

