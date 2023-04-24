Cooking with Cash Wa
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.(NOAA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl and her father died after being swept offshore Sunday evening around 6:45.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Michael Stephens was at Pass-a-Grille beach with his three daughters and his oldest daughter’s boyfriend.

According to detectives, they were in the water when they noticed an outgoing rip current getting stronger.

After helping his girlfriend out of the water, 20-year-old Jesse Johnson returned to help Stephens and his 10-year-old daughter Isabella Stephens, but they were both too far from shore and the current had become too strong.

While Johnson was trying to rescue Stephens and Isabella, his other daughters called 911.

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Stephens and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

