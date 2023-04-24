One injured after an accident on University Drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was left injured after an accident on Sunday evening.

According to police, the Fargo Police Department responded to a call at 6:13 p.m. in the 3200 block of South University Drive. The call came in regarding a motorcyclist who made contact with a service vehicle.

From the initial investigation, it appears the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the service vehicle at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the motorcyclist has been transported to a local healthcare facility with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

