Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One injured after an accident on University Drive

Crash on University Drive
Crash on University Drive(VNL)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was left injured after an accident on Sunday evening.

According to police, the Fargo Police Department responded to a call at 6:13 p.m. in the 3200 block of South University Drive. The call came in regarding a motorcyclist who made contact with a service vehicle.

From the initial investigation, it appears the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the service vehicle at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the motorcyclist has been transported to a local healthcare facility with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police Searching For Coyote
Biden Administration to hike payments for good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
74-year-old man dead in Stutsman Co. crash
Man identified in deadly Stutsman County crash
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America

Latest News

One Person Injured in Sunday Apartment Fire
Shooting in Cass Lake results in three arrests
Fargo City Hall Lit Purple To Mark National Crime Victims Rights Week
10:00PM News April 21 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 21 - Part 3