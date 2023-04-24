North Dakota governor signs law banning abortion at 6 weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law which was triggered into effect by the Dobbs decision and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

The law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Supporters have said the measure protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

The North Dakota Senate passed Senate Bill 2150 42-5 and the House of Representatives 76-14. Both margins were veto-proof majorities.

Previous Coverage: Abortion ban bill heads to governor’s desk

Previous Coverage: Bill banning abortion after six weeks passes with veto-proof majorities

Previous Coverage: Bill to ban abortion at six weeks advances in North Dakota

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.