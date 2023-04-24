Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota DNR working on electronic licensing system

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has selected conservation technology company S3 as the vendor to build an electronic licensing system for anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle owners.

“This is an important and exciting milestone toward making it easier for all Minnesotans who already buy licenses for their outdoor pursuits and those who would like to try something new,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The new licensing system will modernize DNR’s ability to connect Minnesotans with the information and services they need so they can get outside and enjoy our exceptional lands and waters.”

S3 has built licensing systems for a number of other states including Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

“We are one step closer to modernizing the way you can access licensing services from the DNR,” said Tarek Tomes, commissioner of Minnesota IT Services. “The new system will make it faster and easier for Minnesotans to buy licenses and ultimately, experience Minnesota’s natural resources.”

Minnesotans will still be able to buy licenses at their favorite bait shop or sporting goods store, but the new system will provide improved online capabilities, including the ability to buy and store licenses on mobile devices.

Recreational vehicle and boat license and registration services will continue to be provided by mail, online or in-person at deputy registrar offices. Licenses and registrations will also continue to be available at the DNR license center in St. Paul.

The new system’s construction and testing are expected to take about two years to complete, with a public launch expected in early 2025. Click here for more information and to sign up to receive email updates about the new license system.

