Little Red Reading Bus makes first stop of the season

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a long winter, the West Fargo Public Library’s Little Red Reading Bus is coming out of the garage. The bus, which the library uses to bring books, games, activities, and other library services to local parks and community events in the summer, will make four stops in April in celebration of National Library Week April 24–April 28.

The schedule, weather permitting, is:

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Maplewood Park (1504 17th Ave. E., West Fargo)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Cash Wise Foods (755 33rd Ave. E., West Fargo)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Hornbacher’s (2050 Sheyenne St., West Fargo)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Dakota Park (5600 9th St. W., West Fargo)

Little Red Reading Bus events are free and open to the public. All are welcome to read books and participate in activities at bus stops, but a West Fargo Public Library card is required to check out materials. Learn more about the Little Red Reading Bus here.

The West Fargo Public Library has more than 60 events scheduled over the summer. The annual Summer Boost reading program will begin on June 1 and run until July 31. It offers prizes for reaching reading milestones and encourages all ages to read during the summer months.

“Reading during the summer has been shown to benefit children when they return to school in the fall,” said Lauren Nephew, the youth services manager. “Even reading for just fifteen minutes a day can help curb summer learning loss, which naturally occurs when children are out of school for the summer.”

Teens and adults are also encouraged to participate in the reading challenge, which is available on Beanstack.

