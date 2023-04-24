Cooking with Cash Wa
Lane reductions on I-94 for construction of Maple River bridge

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is being rerouted on I-94 starting on Monday, April 24, as crews prepare to construct a new bridge.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be routed to the eastbound lanes. Traffic is reduced to one lane on Interstate-94 ahead of the Maple River bridge, and westbound traffic will be redirected to the I-94 eastbound left lane to cross the bridge.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 miles per hour for people heading west. The eastbound speed limit will be 55 miles per hour through the project area.

The westbound truck parking area just west of the Maple River bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be finished in late September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

