Shooting in Cass Lake results in three arrests

CASS LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Three people were taken into custody after a shooting in Cass Lake, Minn. on Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department received calls reporting a drive-by shooting incident at residence with one person possibly shot in the area of 164th St NW in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake, MN.

Officers responded to the area and began an investigation.

The investigation indicated that two homes had been hit by shots fired and an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say, while on the scene, Cass County Deputies received more calls reporting shots fired and a possible shooting incident at a multi-unit housing facility in the City of Cass Lake.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified.

The vehicle was located leaving the area and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star Ln NW and came to a stop. Three people fled from the vehicle.

Police say, with the assistance of a Beltrami County K9 Unit, all three individuals, including two adult males and a juvenile male were taken into custody, and the firearms were recovered.

At the scene of the second reported shooting incident, the investigation indicates that no shots were fired but entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.

Formal charges are pending and no other information is available for release at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.