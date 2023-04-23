Cooking with Cash Wa
One Person Injured in Sunday Apartment Fire

(Fargo, ND Fire Dept.)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - April 23, at 12:50 p.m., Fargo Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 4339 9th Ave Circle S. Upon arrival, the firefighters saw black smoke coming out of a window on the first floor.

The fire was contained within a bedroom, however the rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage. Fortunately, the fire did not damage the building’s structural integrity.

The apartment’s occupant suffered a smoke inhalation injury while attempting to put out the fire. He was taken to a nearby healthcare facility for assessment. The rest of the building’s residents were safely evacuated without incident and allowed to re-enter their apartments a short time later.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

