One Person Injured in Sunday Apartment Fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - April 23, at 12:50 p.m., Fargo Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 4339 9th Ave Circle S. Upon arrival, the firefighters saw black smoke coming out of a window on the first floor.

The fire was contained within a bedroom, however the rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage. Fortunately, the fire did not damage the building’s structural integrity.

The apartment’s occupant suffered a smoke inhalation injury while attempting to put out the fire. He was taken to a nearby healthcare facility for assessment. The rest of the building’s residents were safely evacuated without incident and allowed to re-enter their apartments a short time later.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.