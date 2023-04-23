Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo City Hall Lit Purple To Mark National Crime Victims Rights Week

(City of Fargo)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today marks the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week nationwide, and the city of Fargo is joining in to commemorate the week. City Hall will be illuminated in purple this evening, Sunday April 23rd, to bring awareness to the strides that have been made for victims of crime seeking justice.

North Dakota passed Marsy’s Law in 2016, which ensures that all victims of crime have enforceable constitutional rights throughout the criminal justice process. The week aims to call attention to this important legislation and the progress that has been made for crime victims.

In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, local organizations like the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo Moorhead are also taking part in the commemoration.

Dr. Chris Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the center, stated, “The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo Moorhead wants survivors to know that they are heard, believed, and supported.”

