Dry and Sunny Start to Our Week

EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, things are a bit chilly out there. We are still quite a ways below our average for this time of year. Temperatures are in the 30s and the 40s. The coldest air is in the north and in the east.

The winds are blowing out of the north on the back side of the low pressure system that we saw over the past few years. They aren’t anything out of the ordinary. They are blowing at about 5 - 15 mph.

There is some scattered precipitation moving through the area, right now. Most places are seeing this precip as rain. However, in some places, the precip is falling as snow. The snow is primarily in the north and northeast. Elsewhere, we are seeing an area of scattered rain showers, arching from roughly the Devils Lake Basin, through the Jamestown area, and south toward Lakes Country.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Over the next 24 hours, we have decent chances for scattered precipitation. Through the remainder of the evening, we will see the current scattered showers continue to move to the south and to the east. It will also progressively become more scattered as the system moves out of the area. Temperatures around bedtime will already be a bit chilly. Temperatures in the east will be in the 30s, while out west, it will be in the 20s. We will also have partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, we have a chance of seeing the northern lights! The peak time to see the lights will begin around midnight and continue until a little after 3 am. We will have partly cloudy skies during this period. There is a better chance for clear skies in the east than there is in the west. During this period, the temperatures will be in the 20s, or even the teens in some places. Grabbing an extra jacket on the way outside is recommended.

By morning, much of the area will be in the 20s. These lows will be quite a bit below average for this time of year. We will have partly cloudy skies with fog in some places. The fog will primarily be in Lakes Country and up in the Devils Lake Basin.

By lunchtime, we will start to see some sporadic showers. For some, they will begin as snow showers. In some places, they will transition to rain as we warm up. Others will remain snow through the day.

The showers will continue through the afternoon. They will start tapering off for everywhere outside of northern Minnesota. Most of the area will reach into the 40s. However, some in the West may only reach into the upper 30s. By near sunset, our cloudy skies will start to clear up as well. By bedtime, we will have clear skies and chilly temps. Temps will be in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our mornings with temperatures in the teens and 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a chance of showers Wednesday during the evening and later.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too widespread or significant. However, we will see the chance for precipitation continue into Friday. Some on Friday could see the precip fall as snow or mixed precip. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Next week is looking much nicer. Temperatures look to warm up to near average (upper 50s). Our skies could look partly cloudy or clear.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Oslo has risen into Major flood stage with an expected crest near 36.7 ft before leveling off for several days. The Red River at Fargo has crested just short of Major flood stage (30 ft) by Saturday with an expected crest near 31 ft over the weekend. Grand Forks Red River is into Moderate flood stage now with a forecast crest around 42.5 ft Sunday-Monday. The Sheyenne River at Harwood is a place we have been monitoring - but good news - the projected crest is coming in lower, right around 91 ft.

Ice jams are not as prominent as they were over the week and a half. At this time, more rivers are seeing free-flowing water, though there are still a few chunks of ice in some locations. These chunks of ice are not having a notable impact on the river levels at this time.

Overland flooding continues. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice.

Many tributaries in our MN counties have reached their crest and have been falling. Tributaries across southeastern and east central ND are still rising or approaching a crest soon. Meanwhile, across northeastern ND, rivers have crested and are falling back below flood stage.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

