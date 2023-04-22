Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Searching For Coyote

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is currently working to locate a wounded 25-pound grey coyote, which was last seen traveling westbound near 20th Avenue South and 25th Street in Fargo.

The FPD is advising residents in this area to be vigilant, especially regarding pets and small children who may be playing outside.

If you see this coyote, please report its location to the FPD by calling 701.451.7660.

Valley News Live will bring further updates as they become available

