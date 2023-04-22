Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez (right), who were last seen in Española, New Mexico, on April 21, 2023.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Española, New Mexico.

The Española Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, authorities said.

They were last seen at 216 Riverside in Española on Friday.

Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber...
Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

They are believed to be traveling in a 2015 red Dodge Journey displaying a New Mexico license plate of RNX-643.

Aldo Torrez is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with a green stripe on the leg.

Angelo Torrez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a red hoodie sweatshirt, and red and white shoes.

Laura Pinon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Española Police Department at 505-753-5555 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alerts, Advisories in place following spring snow
This most recent operation ran from Nov. 7-8.
Fargo Alcohol Compliance Checks Results
Tree falls on power line in Minnesota.
Several hundred homes without power in lakes country
74-year-old man dead in Stutsman Co. crash
Man identified in deadly Stutsman County crash
Biden Administration to hike payments for good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages

Latest News

10:00PM News April 21 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 21 - Part 3
Walsh County Highway Department left with damaged county road - April 21
Walsh County Highway Department left with damaged county road - April 21
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama education director ousted over book’s stance on race
Fargo Police Searching For Coyote
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond