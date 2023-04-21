Travel Alerts, Advisories in place following spring snow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No Travel is advised for portions of northeastern North Dakota following springtime snow.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for multiple counties including Grand Forks, Traill and Stutsman to name a few.

At the time of this writing, Cass County is in a Travel Alert, meaning drivers need to be cautious and allow extra time for travel.

Current conditions from NDDOT can be found here.

A check of the Minnesota Department of Transportation road maps show several roads fully or partially snow covered in the northwestern part of the state. Find current MNDOT road conditions here.

Snowy conditions are especially dangerous when ditches are flooded. If a driver goes off the road and into a water-filled ditch, you’re urged to get out of the vehicle and out of the water as quickly as possible and call authorities.

