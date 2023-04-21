Cooking with Cash Wa
Sheyenne High is helping students afford attire to go to prom

The shop is in need of prom dresses in sizes 0 to 4, and 12 and up.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s prom season, and formal wear can get a bit pricey. West Fargo Sheyenne High School is helping students, who may not be able to afford attire to attend prom.

They are collecting donations of prom dresses, men’s suits, and accessories. So far this year, 60 students have been provided with prom attire, free of charge. The ultimate goal is to help every student in the metro area.

Every student visiting the prom shop is also provided with an experience as if they were shopping for prom wear in a store.

“A lot of these students have never tried on a formal dress before and they come out twirling and smiling. Just watching them go from having fun trying on the dresses to really finding that dress they are going to wear. The smiles on their faces are just, its everything,” said Kim

The shop is in need of prom dresses in sizes 0 to 4, and 12 and up. Men’s wear in smaller sizes is also most needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Sheyenne High. Tax-deduction donation receipts are available.

