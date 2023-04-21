Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Several hundred homes without power in lakes country

Snow on power lines
Snow on power lines(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of households are without power in lakes country on Friday morning.

Power outage maps indicate more than 300 customers are without power in Becker County and more than 400 are without power in Otter Tail County. The customers receive service through Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company and Itasta - Mantrap Electric Cooperative.

The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says that area of Minnesota has reports of 7-8 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative says crews worked throughout the night and will continue working on Friday to get the outages restored. A neighboring cooperative has been called in to help. Crews say a majority of the outages are caused by snow buildup on the lines and trees.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Two in custody after lengthy I-94 pursuit
Lisa Jo Fairbanks
Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for trying to sell stolen tools on Facebook
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
Shannon Owen issues statement on the death of her husband, Deputy Josh Owen.
Wife of fallen Minnesota Deputy issues statement
Robert Kenneth Icanberry, 57, no permanent address, Moorhead, MN
Police say suspicious Moorhead death determined to be homicide, suspect arrested in CA

Latest News

NDT – Top Talkers – April 21
NDT – Top Talkers – April 21
NDT – Petopia Daycare & Boarding in Grand Forks - April 21
NDT – Petopia Daycare & Boarding in Grand Forks - April 21
Local man dedicates 40 years to volunteering - April 20
Local man dedicates 40 years to volunteering - April 20
NDT - 2023 Fargo Kiwanis Community Champions for Kids - April 21
NDT - 2023 Fargo Kiwanis Community Champions for Kids - April 21