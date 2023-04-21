Several hundred homes without power in lakes country

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of households are without power in lakes country on Friday morning.

Power outage maps indicate more than 300 customers are without power in Becker County and more than 400 are without power in Otter Tail County. The customers receive service through Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company and Itasta - Mantrap Electric Cooperative.

The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says that area of Minnesota has reports of 7-8 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative says crews worked throughout the night and will continue working on Friday to get the outages restored. A neighboring cooperative has been called in to help. Crews say a majority of the outages are caused by snow buildup on the lines and trees.

