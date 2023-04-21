Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Road closure at 25th Street and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo

Intersection of 25th Street and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo, ND.
Intersection of 25th Street and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A traffic heads up for people who travel along a busy thoroughfare in south Fargo. 25th Street South from 30th Avenue South to 33rd Avenue South, including the 25th Street South and 32nd Avenue South intersection, will be closed on Friday, April 21, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Contractors are installing a temporary bypass pipe for the sewer system, and say Friday’s closure is necessary to allow for the public to continue to use 25th Street during the sewer system bypass phase of the project.

During the closure, southbound traffic on 25th Street will be detoured at 30th Avenue either west or east to 27th Street (West) or 22nd Street (East). Northbound traffic on 25th Street will be detoured at 33rd Avenue either west or east to 27th Street (West) or 22nd Street (East). The detours will be clearly marked with signage for drivers.

During the closure, all businesses will be accessible; however, main access points along the closed route will not be utilized.

You can visit the Fargo Streets website to sign up for email updates regarding this project.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Two in custody after lengthy I-94 pursuit
Lisa Jo Fairbanks
Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for trying to sell stolen tools on Facebook
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
Shannon Owen issues statement on the death of her husband, Deputy Josh Owen.
Wife of fallen Minnesota Deputy issues statement
Road Conditions

Latest News

Fargo's Discovery Middle School Principal Amy Herrick
Discovery Middle School Principal named Administrator of the Year
5:00 PM News April 21 - Part 2
5:00 PM News April 21 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather April 21
5:00 PM Weather April 21
5:00 PM News April 21 - Part 3
5:00 PM News April 21 - Part 3