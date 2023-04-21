Road closure at 25th Street and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A traffic heads up for people who travel along a busy thoroughfare in south Fargo. 25th Street South from 30th Avenue South to 33rd Avenue South, including the 25th Street South and 32nd Avenue South intersection, will be closed on Friday, April 21, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Contractors are installing a temporary bypass pipe for the sewer system, and say Friday’s closure is necessary to allow for the public to continue to use 25th Street during the sewer system bypass phase of the project.

During the closure, southbound traffic on 25th Street will be detoured at 30th Avenue either west or east to 27th Street (West) or 22nd Street (East). Northbound traffic on 25th Street will be detoured at 33rd Avenue either west or east to 27th Street (West) or 22nd Street (East). The detours will be clearly marked with signage for drivers.

During the closure, all businesses will be accessible; however, main access points along the closed route will not be utilized.

You can visit the Fargo Streets website to sign up for email updates regarding this project.

