Onyx Bar & Grill looks to open at former Moorhead Speak Easy.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar and grill is hoping to open at the former Speak Easy restaurant in south Moorhead.

At the Moorhead City Council meeting on Monday, April 24, the council will consider the approval of a liquor license for Onyx Bar & Grill at 1001 30th Avenue South.

The Facebook page for Onyx Night Club says it’s planning to open its doors soon.

