ND lawmakers tackle state budget

North Dakota lawmakers are looking to increase agency's budgets by 6% in the first year and...
North Dakota lawmakers are looking to increase agency's budgets by 6% in the first year and four percent in the second of the biennium.
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If passed, this year’s state budget could contain the largest compensation package for state employees ever in terms of dollars.

Lawmakers are looking to increase agency’s budgets by 6% in the first year and four percent in the second of the biennium.

Previous budget’s included raises of 1.5% for 2021 and 2% in 2022.

“It typically says that the increases are meant to be performance based and not across the board. So a 6% increase doesn’t not mean everybody gets 6%.  It means that’s what an agency’s budget is increased to allow for salary increases that would average 6% of the biennium,” said Joe Morrissett, Office of Management and Budget Director.

The budget has not been finalized yet but is expected to pass.

