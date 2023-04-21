ND lawmakers tackle state budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If passed, this year’s state budget could contain the largest compensation package for state employees ever in terms of dollars.

Lawmakers are looking to increase agency’s budgets by 6% in the first year and four percent in the second of the biennium.

Previous budget’s included raises of 1.5% for 2021 and 2% in 2022.

“It typically says that the increases are meant to be performance based and not across the board. So a 6% increase doesn’t not mean everybody gets 6%. It means that’s what an agency’s budget is increased to allow for salary increases that would average 6% of the biennium,” said Joe Morrissett, Office of Management and Budget Director.

The budget has not been finalized yet but is expected to pass.

