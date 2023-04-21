Friends of the Fargo Public Library to Host Read-In on April 30
The purpose of the read-in is to raise awareness about the impact of library issues discussed at the North Dakota Legislature
The Friends of the Fargo Public Library will host a Read-In and Information Day on Sunday, April 30 at the Main Fargo Library Breezeway. The 30-minute event will raise awareness about the impact of library issues discussed at the North Dakota Legislature, and show support for the Fargo Public Library and its employees.
When: Sunday, April 30 from 2-2:30 p.m.
Where: Main Fargo Library Breezeway, 101 4th Street North
How to attend: Readers of all ages are invited to participate. The Friends encourages participants to bring their own chair and book to read.
The Friends of the Fargo Public Library is a nonprofit that raises funds to support Fargo library programming.
More information is available at https://www.friendsfpl.org/.
