FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered Snow & Wind Continues

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY:

Snow has become more scattered today but still widespread, while winds have increased. Expect gusts to 40 mph out of the north to continue through this evening. The combination of snow and wind has been creating reduced visibility in areas where it is snowing.

There are some snow covered roads which have become slick. Many ditches across the region have filled with water as we are in the heart of flood season, so be extra careful on the roads!

Tonight, snow showers become more isolated. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Wind and snow will continue to decrease overnight.

Several places have seen some significant snowfall yesterday into today! Edinburg,ND (Walsh county) is coming in with the highest report with 12.5″! A few other reports include 11.5″ in Walhalla, 11″ in Sharon, ND and Golden Lake, ND. A report of 9″ in Grand Forks, 8.5″ in Ottertail, and an average of 2.5″ across the Fargo-Moorhead metro.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries and mostly east. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the mid 30s to low 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist Saturday with less cloud cover Sunday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our mornings with temperatures in the teens and 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a slight chance of showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too promising, widespread, or significant. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Oslo has risen into Major flood stage with an expected crest near 36.7 ft before leveling off for several days. The Red River at Fargo is expected to hit Major flood stage (30 ft) by Saturday with an expected crest near 31 ft over the weekend. Grand Forks Red River is into Moderate flood stage now with a forecast crest around 42.5 ft Sunday-Monday. The Sheyenne River at Harwood is a place we have been monitoring - but good news - the projected crest is coming in lower, right around 91 ft.

Ice jams are not as prominent as they were over the week and a half. At this time, more rivers are seeing free-flowing water, though there are still a few chunks of ice in some locations. These chunks of ice are not having a notable impact on the river levels at this time.

Overland flooding continues. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice.

Many tributaries in our MN counties have reaches their crest and have been falling. Tributaries across southeastern and east central ND are still rising or approaching a crest soon. Meanwhile across northeastern ND, rivers have crested and are falling back below flood stage.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

