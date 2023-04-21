FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday Scattered Snow Showers with Wind Increasing

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS OVERNIGHT - FRIDAY:

Snow becomes more scattered today but still widespread, while winds will be on the increase. Expect gusts to 40 mph out of the north by the time we make it into the afternoon. That combination will lead to reduced visibility in areas where it is snowing. Snow will also be more likely to stick to roads today, as temperatures are starting below freezing. There will be very little warming with highs in the low to mid 30s.

There are some snow covered roads which have become slick. Many ditches across the region have filled with water as we are in the heart of flood season, so be extra careful on the roads!

Tonight, snow showers become more isolated. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Wind and snow will continue to decrease.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries and mostly east. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the mid 30s to low 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist Saturday with less cloud cover Sunday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our mornings with temperatures in the teens and 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a slight chance of showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too promising, widespread, or significant. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The Red River at Fargo is hitting Major flood stage (30 ft) Friday with an expected crest near 32.5 ft over the weekend. Grand Forks Red River is rising into Moderate flood stage (40 ft) with a forecast crest around 43 ft Sunday-Monday.

Ice jams are not as prominent as they were over the week and a half. At this time, more rivers are seeing free-flowing water, though there are still a few chunks of ice in some locations. These chunks of ice are not having a notable impact on the river levels at this time.

Overland flooding continues. Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice.

Many tributaries in our MN counties have reaches their crest and have been falling. Tributaries across southeastern and east central ND are still rising or approaching a crest soon. Meanwhile across northeastern ND, rivers have crested and are falling back below flood stage.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

