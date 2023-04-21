Father and son reeling after losing Waubun home in fire

WAUBUN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun, Minn., father and son are thankful for another day after escaping a major fire Wednesday night off of 240th Ave.

David Abeldgaard and his two sons have called the rural, early 1900s house a home for a decade, but within an hour of going to sleep on April 19, years of memories went up in flames.

“The car, the motorcycles, the sentimental values of things; My father’s ashes were in there, my sister Monnie’s ashes were in there,” Abeldgaard said.

A cause has yet to be determined, but Abeldgaard says it’s believed a power line above the garage is to blame.

“It seemed really hot in my room. I was having trouble breathing. I stepped out into the living room and I noticed it was just engulfed in smoke,” he recalled. “The most important thing is that Daws was safe. These are just materials.”

Abeldgaard says only one of his sons, 11-year-old Dawson, was home at the time. He was able to escape outside to the cold with his dad. Abeldgaard says he’s gone over fire plans with his kids before, and hopes families across the Valley do, too. And if not, he says he hopes his story urges you to start now.

“You don’t really think it would ever happen, and when it does, it’s just baffling. It’s hard to remember, but if you keep going over those plans it helps and is needed,” he said.

While the family dog also made it out alive, unfortunately, Patches the cat and Pox the chicken did not.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Abeldgaard said.

While a lot is still unknown for Abeldgaard and his boys, he says he’s trying to see the positive. He thanks the droves of firefighters, first responders and those in the community for their help and overwhelming support in an otherwise dark time.

“All you can do is just keep a good head about you and move forward,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Abeldgaard and his family. To find it, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.