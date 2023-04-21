Fargo man arrested for shooting person in the leg

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing several charges after a shooting at a Fargo apartment building.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of 33rd Ave. S.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot in the leg. The suspect ran off before police arrived.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect, 35-year-old Sorsor Jallah of Fargo, was arrested later in the day in the 3200 block of Main Ave.

Jallah is in the Cass County jail for terrorizing, aggravated assault, aggravated reckless endangerment and two warrants.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.