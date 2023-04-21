Fargo announces 2023 cleanup week dates

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo has announced the dates for their annual cleanup week.

The event gives residents an opportunity to dispose of tires, appliances and other large items at no charge.

Cleanup week 2023 will take place the weeks of May 1-5 and 8-12 and will follow the recycling collection schedule from 7 a.m. To 3:30 p.m. Residents may place unwanted debris for disposal on the boulevard in front of their properties to be disposed of.

More information can be found at CleanupWeek.com

