Fargo Alcohol Compliance Checks Results

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol compliance checks were performed in Fargo on Tuesday, April 18. In total, 30 businesses were checked and 26 passed, resulting in an 87% compliance rate.

Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) appreciates the cooperation of the business communities across Cass County. Several times per year, FCPH partners with local law enforcement agencies to carry out alcohol compliance checks in Fargo, West Fargo, and Cass County. The intent of the checks is to ensure alcohol retailers are not selling any alcohol to minors. Licensed alcohol retailers are encouraged to periodically review City Ordinances and state laws related to the sale of alcohol and to include this important information in training for new employees.

Fargo businesses that failed:

Twin Peaks – 1515 42nd Street South– First fail in one year

Samurai Japanese Cuisine – 1775 45th Street South, Suite B – First fail in one year

Fargo HuHot Mongolian Grill – 1801 45th Street South, Unit J - First fail in one year

Rhombus Guys – 606 Main Avenue - First fail in one year

Penalties for first, second and third offenses are noted below. Additional penalties can be viewed by visiting the Fargo Municipal Code.

First offense - $500 penalty

Second offense - $750 penalty

Third offense - $1,000 penalty - for Class “AB”, “A” and “B” license holders, one day suspension of license (liquor sales only) with the date selected by licensee within thirty (30) days of either occurrence of the offense or final decision upon appeal. For all other classes of liquor licenses, two days suspension of liquor sales only

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.