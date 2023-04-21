Discovery Middle School Principal named Administrator of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Discovery Middle School Principal Amy Herrick has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2023 Administrator of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi made the surprise announcement on Friday, April 21.

Herrick began with Fargo Public Schools as a visual arts teacher at Discovery in 2002, and also taught art at North High School and South High School. She became an interim assistant principal at Discovery in 2013 and stayed on as a full-time assistant principal in 2014. Herrick became the principal at Discovery in 2020. She has coached girls track and field and advised the International Fun Club and Art Club at Discovery.

Prior to beginning her career as a teacher, she was a paraeducator at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo, Twining Elementary and Middle School in Grand Forks, and taught art classes at St. Anne’s Guest Home in Grand Forks.

Herrick’s Administrator of the Year nominators describe her as an individual who takes the time and effort to ensure that all of the students and staff in her building understand that she values each of them as individuals, even when she is busy.

One nominator said that it is common to see her rushing down the hall, clearly busy and in a hurry, but will stop to visit and connect with students she sees along the way. “She sees them and they know it,” they said. Another said that when she interacts with students, parents, families, and staff, she always allows others to provide their perspectives and have their voices or concerns heard. She is described as being able to find ways to bring resolutions to situations that show empathy and compassion.

She is described as elevating Discovery by holding those around her to a high standard, but also holding herself to that same level of expectations. And when those standards are met, she recognizes and praises individuals for their accomplishments. One staff member said that they know she will always “be there in the trenches with us and will make sure we are always treated fairly by using her expertise and thoughtful guidance.”

Herrick is described as taking her role as a leader of middle-level students very seriously, and instilling that dedication into the Discovery staff. She sees middle school as a place to build foundations to foster success in continuing education and beyond. Herrick is described as believing that the staff at Discovery Middle School “has three years to help guide, encourage, show compassion and empathy, and to give the students options and life skills to use when they move on to high school and adulthood.”

She began as principal during a period of uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of her staff say she took on the stressors of the pandemic along with her own increased responsibility and helped them to feel safe and valued in the school. One staff member said, “she gave us a sense of calm in the midst of the biggest storm the education world has seen in a while.”

Herrick follows Ed Clapp Elementary School Principal Jennifer Schuldheisz as the District’s recipient of the Administrator of the Year honor.

